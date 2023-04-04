Watching another strong storm chance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you’ve gotten a chance to enjoy that warm, summerlike air today! Because while it’s nice out there right now, it’s a prelude to the potential for more strong to severe storms as we head into tomorrow night.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All of that warm air we had move in today won’t just move out as we head into tonight thanks to a blanket of clouds scooting in overhead. That will keep lows from falling too much, only into the upper 60s overnight.

Clouds continue off and on through the day on Wednesday as we watch a band of storms try to develop well out to our west during the evening hours. During the day, it’ll be another warm one with highs up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll have to watch and see how long it takes that band of storms to move in and how quickly we run out of fuel for storms. Right now, it looks like at least the western parts of the area could see some gusty winds and heavy rain. But we’re all under at least a Level 1 Marginal Risk, with our western counties peaking at a Level 3 Enhanced Risk...mainly for damaging winds, as lows fall back into the 50s overnight.

Late Week and Beyond

We continue to slow things down as we head into the day on Thursday. As the band of storms pushes out of the region, we’ll see some clouds and showers hold steady during the daytime hours as highs struggle to hold steady in the middle 50s. We’ll even see some 40s return overnight.

The good news, as we head into Easter Weekend, is that we’ll see a lot more sunshine. We’re talking clearing throughout our Good Friday with cooler highs near 60º. We’ll keep the sunshine going on Saturday and Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70º. We’ll keep an eye on another system next week that may try to sneak some more showers back into the picture by Monday and Tuesday.

