U.S. 23 closed in Lawrence County due to deadly crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - One major road in our region is closed due to a deadly crash.

It happened a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 23 near the Route 581 interchange south of Louisa.

Dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ the crash involved a logging truck and a car.

At least one person is dead.

The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

