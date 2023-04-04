U.S. 23 closed in Lawrence County due to deadly crash
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - One major road in our region is closed due to a deadly crash.
It happened a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 23 near the Route 581 interchange south of Louisa.
Dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ the crash involved a logging truck and a car.
At least one person is dead.
The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.