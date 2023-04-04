UConn dominates in NCAA Championship to claim fifth program title

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half...
Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch.

The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach.

Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.

The Huskies are 5-0 in national championship appearances, and won their NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20 points.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Andrew Dodson, Pulaski County football player, dies
atv crash
KSP investigating deadly ATV crash
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Photo Courtesy: Trooper Michael Coleman Facebook
KSP asking for help to identify driver in Pike County criminal mischief case
LAUREL THEFT SUSPECTS
VIDEO: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in connection to stolen trailer

Latest News

Whitley County’s Johnny Parra signs with Cumberlands Soccer
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Pike County Bowl: Harlan vs. East Ridge - August 26, 2022
Two Harlan Green Dragons announce commitment to Union Football
LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU women’s basketball wins their first ever National Championship
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins leaves after a news conference in preparation for the Final...
UConn is heading back to the Championship game