UConn dominates in NCAA Championship to claim fifth program title

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch.

The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach.

Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.

The Huskies are 5-0 in national championship appearances, and won their NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20 points.

