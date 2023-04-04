Temps heat up today, strong to severe storms possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re about to have a summer preview across the mountains for the next couple of days, so be ready for some heat followed by some storms.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures are starting a little milder this morning than they did yesterday with most waking up in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray chance for a passing shower. It’s small, but I can’t rule it out. Southwest winds will push our temperatures past the 80-degree mark today for highs.

Tonight, look for increasing clouds but dry conditions. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Our First Alert Weather Day coverage will start at 5 a.m. Wednesday to give you time to prepare for what is coming Wednesday night into Thursday.

We will stay mainly cloudy throughout the day on Wednesday, but breezy southwest winds will push our temperatures well into the 80s before a strong cold front moves through on Wednesday night. Chances for showers and storms will pick up late in the day and hang around throughout the night. Some of those storms could pack a punch.

The newest Storm Prediction Center day 2 outlook increased a big chunk of our region to a level 3 enhanced risk for Wednesday night. The main threat will be similar to what we had this weekend with damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out in the level 2 and 3 risk areas. You will need to have a way to get alerts quickly, especially between 8 p.m. and about 2 a.m. A weather radio is the best, but the WYMT First Alert Weather app will also do the job. You need to make sure to leave the sound on your phone after you go to bed so you can hear when alerts are issued.

In the latest update, the Storm Prediction Center updated a big chunk of the region to a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday night. (WYMT Weather)

The main threat from our storms Wednesday night is damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. (WYMT Weather)

The storms should die down to rain chances overnight as the atmosphere stabilizes. Wherever you are temperature wise at midnight will be your daytime high for Thursday. The passage of the cold front should drop us into the upper 50s to low 60s by the morning and temps will continue to slide throughout the day as rain chances continue off and on. We will end up in the mid-40s by Friday morning.

Outside of a stray shower in the southern counties on Friday, I think our skies slowly clear out by Friday night. Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday, only topping out in the upper 50s, depending on how fast the clouds move out. We will drop into the low 40s Friday night.

Thankfully, Easter weekend looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds both days and highs back into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Here is your latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

