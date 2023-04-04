Sammy Kershaw to open 2023 Town Center Concert Series in London

Sammy Kershaw is scheduled to open the series on Friday, June 2.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London City Tourism has announced that country music star Sammy Kershaw will be opening the 2023 Town Center Concert Series on June 2.

Kershaw is best known for hits like “Yard Sale”, “Queen of my Double Wide Trailer”, and “Matches” and others throughout the ever-popular 90s country scene.

The series runs from June to September at the Town Center Park next to London Elementary School and are free to the public. More shows are scheduled to be announced at a later date.

Chris Robinson with London City Tourism says folks are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, and enjoy plenty of food trucks near the park. Plenty of parking is also available at the elementary school.

