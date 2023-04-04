‘Remember her through something good’: Scholarship fund announced to memorialize 12-year-old murdered in Johnson County

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) -- Stacia Collins should be celebrating her first year as a teenager this week. Instead, her loved ones are left to mourn and memorialize a life taken too soon.

Last August, Collins was found shot after police discovered her father had suffered what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He survived his injuries, but the 12-year-old Van Lear girl did not. Since then, he has been behind bars and the community has been searching for justice.

Her mother, Summer Mullins, says she has felt like every day of waiting is like living the worst day of her life all over again. She wants to make sure the people of Johnson County remember her little girl for the way she lived and how she loved.

“She could find, you know, happiness in anything she ever would do... and make others enjoy it,” Mullins said. “I just don’t want people to forget her just because this happened to her.”

Though Stacia was not able to cut a cake for her birthday Tuesday, the community celebrated for her. A cake was made as part of an announcement- dedicating a new scholarship fund in her memory.

“She was only 12 years old when she was murdered and it’s really young to have your life taken from you,” said victims’ rights advocate and “Justice for Stacia Collins” group leader Melissa Foster. “I think it’s really important that now that we have the scholarship foundation, and the fund for her, that every time a child walks across the stage for graduation at Johnson Central, her name will be said. It will be remembered.”

Foster says it is all about finding ways to keep her story out there as they await answers from the court.

“I don’t want her known as that little girl that was killed at the head of the holler in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “She needs to be remembered. The crimes against her are terrible.”

The scholarship will go to one student each year, helping them pursue their dreams, which is something that her loved ones say was stolen from Stacia. So, though her time to walk across the stage will never come, the scholarship will make sure she gets that honor every year.

“This right here will be a way to kind of repay the community,” said Mullins. “But also to give people an option to remember her through something good- besides, you know, what happened to her.”

A butterfly bench project is also planned in Van Lear, marking her memory with a small sign of beauty.

Her mother and advocates say the wait for a resolution has been hard.

“I don’t like waiting. I’m impatient and I wish it would get done and over with,” said Mullins. “Because, really, I can’t heal until it is over.”

But they believe remembering Stacia is the best way to move forward.

Anyone with questions about the scholarship fund can contact the Johnson County Board of Education. You can also follow the advocacy page, “Justice for Stacia Collins” on Facebook.

