Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 4/4/2023 Update: Officials with Pulaski County Schools released a statement Tuesday about Andrew Dodson’s death.

It states “Our coaches and counselors will continue to be there for our kids in the coming days and as we get back to school next week. Andrew was very obviously loved by his friend and teammates and this has to be unimaginably heartbreaking for his family.”

Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory is in charge of his funeral arrangements, which are still pending.

Original Story 4/3/2023:

A Southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a young man who died after he was injured in a high school football practice.

KHSAA reported that Andrew Dodson, who played football at Pulaski County High School, has died.

Dodson was participating in a scrimmage when he was injured.

He was taken to the hospital and numerous people posted on social media that he and his family needed prayers.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, and the cause of Dodson’s death is still unknown.

UK Head Coach Mark Stoops offered condolences to the Dodson family via Twitter.

Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team. We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) April 3, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.