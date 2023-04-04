Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death

Following up on sports injuries after Pulaski Co. player death
By Chandler Wilcox and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 4/4/2023 Update: Officials with Pulaski County Schools released a statement Tuesday about Andrew Dodson’s death.

It states “Our coaches and counselors will continue to be there for our kids in the coming days and as we get back to school next week. Andrew was very obviously loved by his friend and teammates and this has to be unimaginably heartbreaking for his family.”

Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory is in charge of his funeral arrangements, which are still pending.

Original Story 4/3/2023:

A Southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a young man who died after he was injured in a high school football practice.

KHSAA reported that Andrew Dodson, who played football at Pulaski County High School, has died.

Dodson was participating in a scrimmage when he was injured.

He was taken to the hospital and numerous people posted on social media that he and his family needed prayers.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, and the cause of Dodson’s death is still unknown.

UK Head Coach Mark Stoops offered condolences to the Dodson family via Twitter.

