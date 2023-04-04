Political experts respond to Trump Arraignment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday.

Political experts say Tuesday was historic in many ways.

Lexington-based political strategist TJ Litafik has run several dozen political campaigns for both Democrats and Republicans. He has been around politics just about all of his life, and he’s seen a lot in political circles. However, he says witnessing a former president go to court was different.

“It’s an unprecedented day in American history, and it cuts both ways, I think,” Litafik said. “But it’s also a day that really underscores the weaponization of politics that both sides are using in today’s climate.”

Litafik believes indicting former President Trump will have several ripple effects on the country. He thinks Tuesday’s court proceedings will further divide the country.

Litafik says now more donors will give to Trump’s campaign, and as long as the former President is dealing with these legal allegations, Litafik thinks Trump will be the topic of conversation, which will drown out other Republican candidates.

“This indictment pretty much ensures Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee barring some unforeseen event,” said Litafik.

“We’ve never had a former president being dragged into court before. Clearly a sad day for the united states,” said Stephen Voss, an associate professor of political science at UK. “Of course, depending on who you ask, it’s either a sad day because a president had to be dragged in or a sad day because the former President is being dragged in.”

Voss believes if former President Trump comes out on the wrong side of this court case and the Republican party moves on from him; it could bring the two political sides closer.

Voss says on a global perspective seeing world leaders in court is not so unusual.

“Globally, what we are seeing is not so weird,” said Voss. “In a first-world wealthy country like the United States, having leaders hauled in front of courts is pretty strange. It’s a historical day.”

Litafik says Tuesday’s court proceedings will not help Trump in the general election, especially with independents and conservative Democrat voters that he was able to bring to his side in 2016. However, he says not to totally count out Trump for president in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.