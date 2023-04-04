Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after fighting police as they tried to arrest him.

It happened Monday night just before 7:30 in the Homestead Heights section of Monticello.

Deputies were called to the scene after being tipped off that someone they were looking for in connection with another crime was there.

When the suspect, later identified as Jonathan Brown, 34, of Monticello, saw the officers coming toward him, he took off through an apartment building and tried to escape out the back door of one of the apartments.

After a short chase, deputies were able to catch and arrest Brown.

Police say as they were taking him back to the cruiser, he was fighting them and screaming. When they tried to put him inside, he continued to struggle and ended up headbutting one of the deputies.

The deputies had to use force to get Brown in the cruiser to take him to the Wayne County Detention Center.

He is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct. Brown’s original charges also included running from police and failure to appear in court for other charges of shoplifting and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.