Mitchell Madden named new boys’ basketball coach at Knox Central

Mitchell Madden receives award
Mitchell Madden receives award(Knox County Public Schools)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central has named Mitchell Madden as its new boys’ basketball head coach, school officials announced in a news release Tuesday.

“Madden comes to the team with an impressive record of coaching all age groups of students,“ said Athletic Director Jeff Canady in the release. “We feel that Coach Madden brings a lot to the table to help move our program forward.”

“The love I have for the game, and the great things this school has to offer, give me a great opportunity to build the basketball program back up to what it has been,” said Madden in the same release.

Madden was the coach of the Oneida Baptist Institute boys’ team this past season, leading them to an 11-21 record.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
atv crash
KSP investigating deadly ATV crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man charged with abuse after allegedly using cattle prod on children
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges after crime spree involving the mail and dark web
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Suspects wanted in Southern Kentucky drug case arrested this weekend

Latest News

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half...
UConn dominates in NCAA Championship to claim fifth program title
Whitley County’s Johnny Parra signs with Cumberlands Soccer
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Pike County Bowl: Harlan vs. East Ridge - August 26, 2022
Two Harlan Green Dragons announce commitment to Union Football
LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU women’s basketball wins their first ever National Championship