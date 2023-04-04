Mitchell Madden named new boys’ basketball coach at Knox Central

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central has named Mitchell Madden as its new boys’ basketball head coach, school officials announced in a news release Tuesday.

“Madden comes to the team with an impressive record of coaching all age groups of students,“ said Athletic Director Jeff Canady in the release. “We feel that Coach Madden brings a lot to the table to help move our program forward.”

“The love I have for the game, and the great things this school has to offer, give me a great opportunity to build the basketball program back up to what it has been,” said Madden in the same release.

Madden was the coach of the Oneida Baptist Institute boys’ team this past season, leading them to an 11-21 record.

