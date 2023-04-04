Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars

KY/TN STATE LINE (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a rifle at passing cars along a busy highway.

It happened Sunday in Whitley County near the Tennessee state line.

Deputies from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department were called to U.S. 25 after drivers reported the suspect walking down the road pointing the gun at people as they drove by.

Police quickly discovered the man lived near where he was seen with the rifle.

Officers with several law enforcement agencies in both states were called to shut down a portion of the highway until they could take the suspect, later identified as Harold Lynch, 56, of Williamsburg, into custody.

Lynch is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center and is scheduled to be in court on the charges on April 10th at 9 a.m.

