Louisville Orchestra announces first round of shows for “In Harmony” tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisville Orchestra has announced dates and locations for its first stops on its two-year free statewide tour throughout the Commonwealth.

The Orchestra first announced the “In Harmony” tour in January 2023 with a mission to connect Kentuckians through music.

“The Louisville Orchestra is the only orchestra in the United States committed to traveling to every corner of its state to partner in performance with artists across our communities,” said Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our treasured work with our neighbors throughout our Commonwealth very soon.”

With its firsts shows in Eastern Kentucky, the tour will kick off this May and July:

Wednesday, May 17 – Prestonsburg – Mountain Arts Center

Thursday, May 18 – Pikeville – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Friday, May 19 – Harlan – Harlan County High School

Saturday, July 8 – Ashland – Paramount Arts Center

Tuesday, July 11 – Newport – MegaCorp Pavilion

Wednesday, July 12 – Glasgow – Glasgow Town Square

Thursday, July 13 – Somerset – Center for Rural Development

Sunday, July 16 – Bardstown – The Stephen Foster Story

More stops for Fall 2023 and early 2024 will be announced at a later date. For more information, you can visit the Louisville Orchestra’s website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.