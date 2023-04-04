Laurel County Sheriff’s make three arrest, led on half-mile foot pursuit following traffic stop

The three men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The three men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests on Monday morning following a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff John Root reports that the arrests happened on Johnson Road, about three miles east of London, after a traffic stop was performed on a black sedan.

During the stop, the driver and one passenger were found to be in possession of methamphetamine while another passenger had outstanding bench warrants.

During an investigation, one of the passengers- William Buttrey, fled from the traffic stop on foot, across a creek, and led deputies on a half-mile foot pursuit before being detained.

The driver, Jordan Chestnut, 39, of London, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Buttrey, 52, of London, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear.

Brian Berwanger, 26, of London, was also served with an arrest warrant for failure to appear.

The three men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

