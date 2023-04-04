Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves has declared for the NBA Draft, but will retain his eligibility. Reeves made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

The move will allow Reeves to go through the NBA Draft process and garner feedback about his draft status.

The Chicago, Illinois native averaged 14.4 PPG for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Prior to his arrival in Lexington, Reeves spent three seasons at Illinois State.

