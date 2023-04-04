Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves has declared for the NBA Draft, but will retain his eligibility. Reeves made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

The move will allow Reeves to go through the NBA Draft process and garner feedback about his draft status.

The Chicago, Illinois native averaged 14.4 PPG for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Prior to his arrival in Lexington, Reeves spent three seasons at Illinois State.

