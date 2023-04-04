‘It’s worth every bit of it’: New EKY ice cream shop bringing joy to the community months after the flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg community is officially sweeter after a new business, Forever Ice Cream opened its doors on Tuesday. Community leaders said it’s reminding the community of the hope after heartbreak.

“It was just pure devastation but now it’s sunshine and just happiness. We’re excited to have people coming back downtown again,” said Lee Adams, City of Whitesburg employee.

She added that days like Tuesday serve as a reminder that the community is building back better.

“To see people opening new businesses is just exciting. People want to be in Whitesburg, I think. So, we’re excited just to have them here,” Adams said.

Forever Ice Cream owner, Lisa Maggard said Whitesburg has not had an ice cream shop in years, and she’s thrilled to bring something everyone loves to the area.

“A couple months ago, I got this bright idea that I’m going to put in an ice cream shop. I think we need it you know since the flood was here. There’s just been so much sadness I thought if anybody can come in here for 10 or 15 minutes and feel happy it’s worth every bit of it,” said Maggard.

She said they offer and lot to the community from the party room to dozens of different menu items.

“We’ve got 16 different flavors of the hand dipped ice cream. Which everybody loves hand dipped ice cream, and we also have 70 plus flavors of milkshakes. About any kind and if it’s not on the menu we pretty much can make any kind that you want,” she said.

The ice cream business is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Maggard also said they host parties in the party room each day they are open along with Sunday.

You can call 606-633-0760 to book.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.