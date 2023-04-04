Issues & Answers: Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Cameron

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, Steve Hensley sits down with Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron.

Cameron was first elected Attorney General in 2019, succeeding now-Governor Andy Beshear after he was elected to the state’s highest office. He announced his campaign for governor in May 2022. Less than one month later, he received the endorsement of Former President Donald Trump.

In this half hour interview, Cameron talks about his vision for the Commonwealth, his record as the state’s top law enforcement official, and his thoughts on a number of bills passed at the end of this year’s legislative session.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, May 16.

