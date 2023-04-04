Hazard city officials alleviate concerns over safety

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people in Hazard have concerns over the increased police presence in the downtown area.

City Manager Tony Eversole said the city has received complaints of people being harassed, causing safety concerns.

He said it is better to be proactive rather than reactive.

“That is something that we are trying to do, to let you guys know that when you come here, we are going to protect you, we are going to do our best job that we can possibly do to make sure that it is a good event and to make sure you are safe while you are here,” he said.

In addition to having police in the area during business hours, police spot check the area periodically through the night.

He said the police are there not to be feared, but to intervene whenever needed.

Ready Set Play Owner Joey Jones said that the police offers a new experience for his shoppers.

“I think having police here has been really helpful. They are a part of the community and this is their community. So, just having them active here and for our kids, they like coming here to the toy store and seeing a cop outside because those are their heroes,” he explained.

Eversole said the community needs to work together to help make the city safer.

