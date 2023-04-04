Harlan County’s Trent Noah hosts basketball camp

Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.
Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Updated:
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Between AAU tournaments and college recruiting visits, Trent Noah found some time to give back to his younger neighbors.

The Harlan County junior guard hosted his first-ever basketball camp on Tuesday at Harlan County Christian School. Participants had the opportunity to learn basic conditioning, shooting techniques, teamwork, and setting goals outside of practice.

“I really just mainly wanted to give back to the kids,” Noah said. “Me as a kid, I remember coming to this stuff. I loved it. I looked up to these older people. I hope I’m the role model for these kids the right way and I just wanted to help give back to them.”

The camp is scheduled to continue through Thursday at Harlan County Christian School.

