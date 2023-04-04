3 charged following West Virginia school break-in, theft

Tyler Savage, Dakota Blankenship and Victoria Ford have been charged with conspiracy, breaking...
Tyler Savage, Dakota Blankenship and Victoria Ford have been charged with conspiracy, breaking and entering, petit larceny, according to criminal complaints.(Mingo County Sheriff’s Department s)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) – Three people are facing charges for the roles they played during a break-in at a school in Mingo County.

Tyler Savage, Dakota Blankenship and Victoria Ford have been charged with conspiracy, breaking and entering, petit larceny, according to criminal complaints.

Officials say Victoria Renee Ford is accused of driving Tyler Savage and Dakota Blankenship to East Kermit knowing they were planning to break into Kermit K-8.

Court documents state Tyler Savage and Dakota Blankenship stole approximately $300 while inside the school and Blankenship is accused of driving the getaway car.

Officials report the three split the stolen money three ways.

Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch said the money was stolen out of the office, which had been left unlocked.

Branch it was meant to be used to make change at ball games.

Further information was not released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
atv crash
KSP investigating deadly ATV crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man charged with abuse after allegedly using cattle prod on children
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges after crime spree involving the mail and dark web
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Suspects wanted in Southern Kentucky drug case arrested this weekend

Latest News

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
U.S. 23 closed in Lawrence County due to deadly crash
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Middle School Football Association Facebook
Pulaski County Schools releases statement about Andrew Dodson’s death
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police officer headbutted in fight during Southern Kentucky arrest
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Man arrested after being accused of pointing rifle at passing cars