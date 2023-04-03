‘We’re going to have healthier people and a healthier state’: Organization launches new campaign for a healthier KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - They’re calling it ‘Raise Your Guard, Kentucky.’ Ben Chandler, President and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said Kentuckians have long struggled with chronic diseases but added that they do not have to accept it as a status quo.

“Really just across the board Kentucky’s health rates are not good and the problem that we have seen with Covid and coming out of Covid is that these rates of underlying disease have exacerbated the danger that people deal with relative to Covid,” Chandler said.

He mentioned that their goal for the campaign is for Kentuckians to focus on the basics.

“Need to focus on just what you need to do every single day to be healthier. Move around more, eat better, get more sleep and a number of other things,” he said. “So, we all could use a reminder and to the extent that we do these things. We’re going to have healthier people and a healthier state.”

Dr. Lacretia Dye was acknowledged for improving the health of her neighbors by hosting yoga classes in her community, and she explained what ‘Raise Your Guard, Kentucky’ means to her.

“The goal is just to remind people to be still sometimes. Not just physically but also mentally, and lead in that. I believe that all of these things that we have within us easily are our superpowers. So, Raise Your Guard is really about reminding yourself of things that you already have within you. That can help you be healthy,” Dye said.

Ben Chandler said the partnership between the Foundation for Healthy Kentucky and Cabinet for Health and Family Services is supported by a $1,000,000 grant from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He added that the campaign consists of video resources, graphics and other educational videos in three different languages. If you would like to learn more about the campaign, click here.

