Warming up to start April

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got much warmer air on the way as we head through this first full week of April. However, as per custom this time of year, we’ve got some storms on the way as well to balance things back out.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our showers are gone as we head into tonight as partly cloudy skies remain in place. Just enough cloud cover to keep us from getting too cool, but not overly warm. We’ll end up in the middle 50s as we head into tonight.

The warm up is in full force tomorrow as we sit ahead of another strong storm system. That system will unfortunately bring another severe weather episode to parts of the Upper Midwest and the Mississippi Valley with damaging winds and tornadoes possible. For us, we’re just expecting a warm and partly cloudy day, feeling more like mid-May than early April as highs climb into the lower 80s. However, clouds increase as that system moves closer for Tuesday night, with lows almost summerlike in the middle 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

We continue to follow the potential for more strong storms in the forecast as that strong system heads in our direction. Right now, I think it holds off until a little bit later Wednesday night. I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm as we head into the afternoon and highs creep back up into the lower 80s, but the bulk of the action holds off until later Wednesday night. That’s when we could, once again, see a line of strong storms push through the area. Best chance remains to our north, but it is something we’re watching closely.

After that, we keep clouds and showers around on Thursday as our low pressure scoots out of the region. We’re much cooler as well as highs stay near 60º. We’ll do the same on Friday with a bit more sunshine. We look to stay dry into Easter weekend with temperatures warming back up into the middle and upper 60s.

