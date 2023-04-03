Two Harlan Green Dragons announce commitment to Union Football

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two members of the Harlan Independent football team will continue their academic and athletic careers together at Union College.

Wide receiver and defensive back Will Austin led the Green Dragons in receiving, with 289 yards and five touchdown receptions.

Running back and linebacker Jayden Ward led the team in scoring and rushing, with 1,423 yards for a total of 19 touchdowns on the season.

The pair helped Harlan to an 8-4 finish, falling to eventual state champions Pikeville in the first round of the state playoffs.

