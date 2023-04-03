Suspects wanted in Southern Kentucky drug case arrested this weekend

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men on the run from police following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business in March are now in custody.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say Jonathan Ramey and Gregory Coots were arrested on Saturday.

Two deputies responded to Highway 790 on a report of the two men coming out of the woods near where they had gone in after running from police before.

Police found out a van gave the men a ride.

Deputies in nearby Wayne County stopped the van in question and discovered Ramey and Coots were dropped off at a gas station not too far from where they were picked up.

When police responded to the business and tried to arrest the men, we’re told Ramey started fighting with them and kicked one deputy. Police say Coots was found hiding behind the counter in the store. Both were eventually taken into custody.

They are both charged on outstanding warrants and more charges are expected.

