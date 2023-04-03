SEKY rescuers, ATV enthusiasts give trail riding safety tips

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather gets warmer, rescuers like those with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad are prepared to assist with the numerous ATV-related calls they will get this year.

“It could be one to three calls per week, especially on the weekends, it’s the most busy,” said London-Laurel Rescue Squad Lieutenant Public Information Officer Nathan Kirby.

Kirby said having a plan when hitting the ATV trail is important when ensuring your safety.

“A trail needs to be familiar to you,” he said. If you’re not familiar with the area, it can be easy to get lost in the woods or go over an embankment or a cliff side.”

ATV rider Kevin Grimes said he has seen firsthand how important wearing protective gear can be as well.

“The last time I was here, we saw a guy who flipped his four wheeler and came down the hill on the other side and we were quick to run and try to get to him, and luckily, he didn’t get hurt too bad,” Grimes said. “He was scraped up and had a couple pieces on the machine broken, but what I will say is he had a helmet on and a chest protector on, which probably saved him.”

Sticking to commercial trails versus private ones can also be a safer ride because if people crash on commercial trails, rescuers can find them easier.

“If a trail hasn’t had anyone on it in a while, because if there’s any sort of wash out or breakage on the trail or on a cliff side, no one is reporting it or no ones maintaining it, so it’s better to go to those parks,” Kirby said.

Kirby added that people should also avoid consuming alcohol while operating ATVs.

