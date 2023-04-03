Rising Center hosts sexual assault awareness event

Dylan Mosley, The Rising Center
By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Data from RAINN says someone is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.

That statistic is one of many reasons why the Rising Center is continuing to spread awareness and support survivors.

“We are trying to let the survivors know that we are here because a lot of the survivors, a lot of the things that are going reported- the reports that we get, are not even half of what is actually happening,” said volunteer coordinator Sheila Spencer.

The Rising Center represents Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties.

Sheila Spencer said that the center has seen a decrease in rates, however, it can be random.

Knowing that, Rising Center Community Outreach Coordinator Dylan Mosley said getting involved is important.

“Come be a part of the movement, because to create change, it starts today and we have to get everyone involved,” he said.

Organizers said getting involved can help others feel comfortable enough to speak out.

“What we try to do with these events, not only to make the community more aware, but we also like to let the survivors know that we are here if they are ever needing us, and that it is okay to speak out, it is okay to talk about it,” she explained.

The Rising Center will be hosting events all month long. To find out how to get involved, you can contact them on Facebook.

