Reviewing bills not passed in Kentucky’s legislative session

Reviewing bills not passed in Kentucky’s legislative session
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the final day of Kentucky’s legislative session has come and gone, We look back in review of some bills that did not make it out of the house.

Those bills are Senate bill 270, regarding Juneteenth National Freedom Day, and Senate Bill 63, better known as The CROWN act.

Senate bill 270 would make June 19th a state holiday for employees.

“Senate bill 270 would have recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday meaning state workers would have that day off and state offices would be closed.”

The bill was introduced to the Senate in February, but was not passed.

Another abandoned bill was Senate bill 63, which is more commonly known as The CROWN act.

This bill efforted to protect people from various cultures from discrimination based on certain hairstyles.

“The CROWN act is really just affirming that the hair that grows on your head is the hair that grows naturally from your head and you should be able to exist in public spaces with that hair without any discrimination.”

Similarly to Senate bill 270, this act was introduced in February but also did not pass.

Executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky, Amber Duke shared that she was disappointed in how the session ended, but expected this outcome.

“It is disappointing to not see this bill move this session, but it’s also not surprising,” shares Duke.

She says that although progress on these bills was not how she expected, she thinks it’s important to continue advocating for these rights.

“We plan to go back to the general assembly each and every year with our own priorities,” shared Duke.

In hopes that next session will be positive for these bills if introduced again.

Which legalized medical marijuana and House bill 5, granting a tax break to the bourbon industry.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PRESTONSBURG BUILDING COLLAPSE
Apartment building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg due to strong wind
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Police Lights
SHERIFF: Man killed after train hits truck in Pulaski County
Crews on scene of fire at Somerset hotel
Family staying at hotel after fire loses everything again in hotel fire
A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect for our region through 8 p.m. Saturday,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm threat ends, but high wind threat continues

Latest News

atv crash
KSP investigating deadly ATV crash
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts National Chalk Day celebration
EKY animal shelter quadruples euthanizations following increase in animal intake