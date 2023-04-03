Prestonsburg preparing potential paramedics with new ambulance service

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The City of Prestonsburg established its new ambulance service in November and has already seen its usefulness in the community.

With more than 530 calls answered, Stapleton said response time has improved and the department is making strides with its new services.

“It’s been a success so far,” said Mayor Les Stapleton. “It doesn’t tax the two private agencies as much, so they can take care of calls out in the county. So, it’s freed them up to be able to do more things away from the city. We have got there in time to save some lives and we’ve delivered a baby.”

While the department is new, most of the first responders who are working the calls are seasoned. The majority of the firefighters are also EMTs or paramedics and at least one has more than 20 years of experience. So, the new service is also being used to target the nationwide shortage. Partnerships are in place with Big Sandy Community and Technical College and Pikeville Fire Department to help get practicing paramedics out in the field.

“By them getting ride time with us, one: it gives us extra set of hands,” said Stapleton. “And two: it gives them an opportunity to learn the trade. Being able to take trainees like that and teach them the proper techniques- teach them what needs to be done, how to do it- I feel very confident that they will get a good experience out of it.”

Stapleton hopes to see more paramedics and EMTs born through the partnerships, providing them with hands-on experience in the job.

The ambulance service has already grown and is in the process of adding a third ambulance to its fleet. Each ambulance is also equipped with a space for turnout gear so the responders pulling double-duty can be prepared for whatever comes.

