Prestonsburg assessing damage after windstorm

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - After a weekend filled with heavy winds, the city of Prestonsburg is looking to rebuild.

“A lot of trees on cars ... houses suffering porch damage ... downed lines cause fires,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said.

Along South Lake Drive, an apartment building was partially brought down by heavy winds, leaving four people displaced and the future status of the building unknown.

Some in the city lost power for more than 24 hours.

“Any time you have a sustained outage, it creates a lot of problems especially when you have people on oxygen machines or on medical devices,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton credits his team for swift response times during emergency situations.

“We always have our fire department, our police ... we have always got people available” Stapleton said. “It’ll take time to be able to regroup, get contractors in and get this work done.”

The city is now looking to recover from a weekend of chaos.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.