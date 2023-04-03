Multi-billion-dollar manufacturing investment bringing thousands of jobs to Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Anticipated construction of a multi-billion-dollar clean ammonia production facility in Minto County is slated to begin in 2024, Adams Fork Energy, LLC, CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX), and other partners announced Monday.

The Adams Fork Energy clean ammonia project, jointly developed by Adams Fork Energy, LLC and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, is expected to have initial annual ammonia production capacity of 2,160,000 metric tons, with optional additional production capacity.

The project is expected to support 2,000 well-paying construction jobs, including pipefitters and electrical workers, as well as generate significant tax revenues and capital investment for Mingo County, according to a release by CNX.

Adams Fork is an anchor project in the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub’s (ARCH2) application to the U.S. Department of Energy. ARCH2 is a regional hub bringing together private industry, state and local government, academic and technology institutions, NGOs, and community organizations across the Northern Appalachian region including West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.

“Since I’ve been Governor, it has been my top priority to ensure Southern West Virginia has the resources to grow economically, and that is why this announcement brings me so much joy,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “I’m incredibly proud that the Adams Fork Energy plant will become the largest clean ammonia facility in the country. I’m confident they will be a champion in this emerging field and help our Southern West Virginia communities flourish for decades to come. It’s a testament to the great things that can be accomplished when we all work together to build a brighter future for all West Virginians, while never forgetting our hard-working coal miners and the hard work they do every day.”

According to the release Monday, the Adams Fork Energy plant would be the largest clean ammonia facility in U.S and an anchor project in ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub application.

