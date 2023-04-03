Mild start to the first full week of April, spotty showers around at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we look to stay mainly dry for the next couple of days, we are watching a system that could bring some chances for showers and storms back into play later this week.

Today and Tonight

It will be a little cool in spots this morning, with many locations starting in the 30s and 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are the name of the game today and I can’t rule out a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will soar to around the 70-degree mark, thanks to the help from some warmer winds out of the south.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures soar on Tuesday, but just like Monday, I can’t rule out a stray shower here and there. We will head toward 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Those clouds will start to increase Tuesday night and that should keep us in the upper 60s for lows.

Wednesday, look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and some rain chances especially late in the day. Highs will push past the 80-degree mark by a degree or two, again, thanks to warm wind from the south ahead of a big cold front. That front could bring us some storms back into play Wednesday night and some of those could be on the stronger side. We’ll keep you posted. Lows will drop into the low to mid-50s by Thursday morning behind the front.

Your daytime high for Thursday looks to be around midnight in the 60s and then drop through the day ending up in the low 40s by Friday morning. Rain chances will continue off and on during the day.

After a stray rain chance Friday morning, I do believe skies will start to clear. Highs should rebound back into the upper 50s that afternoon.

