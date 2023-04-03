Man facing charges after crime spree involving the mail and dark web

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars following several encounters in the last month by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force.

The case started back on March 13th with officers with the interdiction team found out the suspect, Joseph Baker, 30, of London, was in a Laurel County motel room with large amounts of THC products.

Police say Baker was already known to them as a dealer of THC and meth that he had acquired from California through transactions on the dark web.

When officers went to arrest him, we’re told he jumped out of a second-story window at the motel and took off.

Police searched his room and found drugs inside and later found out that he was expecting more coming through the mail.

Postal inspectors were alerted and found the package the same day. Police brought a drug dog out to examine the package and they alerted to the fact there were more THC items inside.

Last Thursday, police found Baker at a Laurel County business and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

After the suspect gave officers permission to search his Maple Grove School Road home, police found more THC products, Xanax and guns there.

Baker is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, persistent felony possession of a firearm, trafficking in a legend drug, criminal possession of a forged instrument and trafficking marijuana.

At last check, he was being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He will appear in court on Tuesday, April 4th.

