Man convicted on federal drug charge arrested again following new investigation
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have made an arrest in a drug case that has been ongoing since mid-February.
On Friday, officers with the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force served a search warrant at a home in Keavy.
Inside, they found approximately 7 ounces of meth and around $9400 cash.
Arnie Lewis, 65, of Keavy, was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
He is currently charged with trafficking in a controlled substance but was previously convicted on a federal charge of distribution of Cocaine.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.