Man convicted on federal drug charge arrested again following new investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have made an arrest in a drug case that has been ongoing since mid-February.

On Friday, officers with the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force served a search warrant at a home in Keavy.

Inside, they found approximately 7 ounces of meth and around $9400 cash.

Arnie Lewis, 65, of Keavy, was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

He is currently charged with trafficking in a controlled substance but was previously convicted on a federal charge of distribution of Cocaine.

