KSP is asking for help identifying a suspect in a criminal mischief investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is trying to identify the owner of this truck.

Troopers say they are trying to find the owner because they may have a connection to a criminal mischief investigation.

Officers say the incident occurred in the South Williamson community of Pike County.

Anyone that has any information is asked to call KSP Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.

