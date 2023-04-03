KSP is asking for help identifying a suspect in a criminal mischief investigation

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is trying to identify the owner of this truck.

Troopers say they are trying to find the owner because they may have a connection to a criminal mischief investigation.

Officers say the incident occurred in the South Williamson community of Pike County.

Anyone that has any information is asked to call KSP Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.

