WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash in McCreary County.

Officials responded to the single-ATV crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Jellico Creek Road.

Troopers confirmed Ivan R. Vanover, 19, was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

