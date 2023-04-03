KSP asking for help to identify driver in Pike County criminal mischief case

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is asking for help to find the driver of a truck they believe is involved in a criminal case.

Trooper Michael Coleman shared the pictures below in a post on his Facebook page Sunday night.

Troopers say the suspect is part of a criminal mischief investigation in the South Williamson area of the county.

If you have any information about the truck or who might be driving it, you should call the KSP post in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

Callers can remain anonymous.

