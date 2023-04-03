EKY native inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville(WSMV)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - Another Eastern Kentucky native has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Patty Loveless, who grew up in Pike County, joined Tanya Tucker and Bob McDill as the three inductees named in an announcement by the Country Music Association.

The Academy of Country Music awarded Patty Loveless as the “Female Vocalist of the Year” multiple times.

She also won awards at the Grammy’s, taking the crown for “Best Country Collaboration with Vocals” in 1999 and “Best Bluegrass Album” in 2011.

You can watch the whole announcement here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

atv crash
KSP investigating deadly ATV crash
LAUREL THEFT SUSPECTS
VIDEO: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in connection to stolen trailer
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Firefighter Injured
Firefighter injured by fallen tree during wind storm
The roof of the Triangle Market in Martin, Ky. was ripped off and carried several yards down...
Strong winds cause damage in communities across Floyd County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: City of Somerset
First of six movies filmed in Somerset finishes up
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
EKY man arrested for his role in crash that injured 3 people
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man charged with abuse after allegedly using cattle prod on children