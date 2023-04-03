EKY man arrested for his role in crash that injured 3 people

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Clay County man is in custody for his role in a crash that injured several people, including two kids.

It happened on Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 421 and the Second Street Bridge.

Manchester Police responded to the crash where officers determined one car had hit another one in the back and the driver of one of the cars took off on foot.

Police found three people, a woman and two kids, in the car that had been hit all injured and needing medical attention. No word on their current condition.

The suspect, Bobby Joe Grubb, 50, of Manchester, was caught on camera running from the scene so that let officers know who he was so they could start an investigation on where to find him.

On Friday, they found Grubb hiding in a home on Bales Fork Road.

He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash and was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

