VIDEO: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in connection to stolen trailer

LAUREL THEFT SUSPECTS
LAUREL THEFT SUSPECTS(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying suspects in connection with a stolen dump trailer.

The trailer was reportedly stolen from the property of Wildcat Pawn and Gun at around 3:30 p.m. on March 31.

There is a $500 cash reward for information related to the case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

