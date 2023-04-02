VIDEO: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in connection to stolen trailer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying suspects in connection with a stolen dump trailer.
The trailer was reportedly stolen from the property of Wildcat Pawn and Gun at around 3:30 p.m. on March 31.
There is a $500 cash reward for information related to the case.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.