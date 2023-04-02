UConn is heading back to the Championship game

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins leaves after a news conference in preparation for the Final...
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins leaves after a news conference in preparation for the Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Houston. Miami will face UConn on Saturday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2014, UConn is headed back to the finals after beating Miami 72-59, Saturday, April 1.

The Huskies went up big 37-24 in the first half and kept the peddle down in the second.

UConn dominated the glass with 43 total rebounds to Miami’s 33.

Leading the way scoring for the Huskies was Adama Sanogo with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Hawkins added in 13 points.

The Huskies will play San Diego State in their 5th National Championship game, Monday, April 3, at 9:20 p.m. on WYMT.

