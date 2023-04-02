UConn is heading back to the Championship game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2014, UConn is headed back to the finals after beating Miami 72-59, Saturday, April 1.

The Huskies went up big 37-24 in the first half and kept the peddle down in the second.

UConn dominated the glass with 43 total rebounds to Miami’s 33.

Leading the way scoring for the Huskies was Adama Sanogo with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Hawkins added in 13 points.

The Huskies will play San Diego State in their 5th National Championship game, Monday, April 3, at 9:20 p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.