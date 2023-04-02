San Diego State is headed to the NCAA championship game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - San Diego State’s improbable season continues after a 72-71 win over Florida Atlantic University, Saturday, April 1.

The Aztecs fought back from down 14 in the second half to tie it up with 4:23 left.

SDSU played the shot clock out in the final seconds to secure the final possession where Lamont Butler hit a buzzer beater to win, completing the 5th largest comeback in final four history.

The Aztecs where led by Matt Bradley who scored a team-high 21 points.

San Diego State will play for their first ever national championship Monday, April 3, at 9:20 p.m. on WYMT.

