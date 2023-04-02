San Diego State is headed to the NCAA championship game

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler practices for their Final Four college basketball game in...
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler practices for their Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Houston. San Diego State and Florida Atlantic play on Saturday.(Godofredo A. Vasquez | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - San Diego State’s improbable season continues after a 72-71 win over Florida Atlantic University, Saturday, April 1.

The Aztecs fought back from down 14 in the second half to tie it up with 4:23 left.

SDSU played the shot clock out in the final seconds to secure the final possession where Lamont Butler hit a buzzer beater to win, completing the 5th largest comeback in final four history.

The Aztecs where led by Matt Bradley who scored a team-high 21 points.

San Diego State will play for their first ever national championship Monday, April 3, at 9:20 p.m. on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Lowe
Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Students protest in Martin County.
‘Hear Heather’: Martin County students demand change after bullying incident
Afternoon Day 1 Severe Weather Risk for the WYMT viewing area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking late night strong to severe storms followed by high winds
PRESTONSBURG BUILDING COLLAPSE
Apartment building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg due to strong wind

Latest News

Transylvania Women’s Basketball wins NCAA division III championship
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Cason Wallace declares for NBA Draft
LSU's Angel Reese tries to drive past Virginia Tech's Taylor Soule during the first half of an...
Iowa and LSU to face off in NCAA Women’s National Championship
Harlan's Jordan Akal driving up the floor against Lynn Camp in the semifinals of the 13th...
Lynn Camp begins search for new boys’ basketball coach