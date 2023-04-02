Police investigate possible shots fired near Berea College

Police investigate possible shots fired near Berea College
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College Public Safety received a report of possible shots fired in the area of Kettering Hall shortly before 4:00 AM on Sunday morning.

They advised residents to shelter in place. At around 4:15 a.m. they concluded the shelter-in-place advisory but told students to avoid the area.

They say that reports indicate that a person (not affiliated with the college) possibly fired a weapon outside of Kettering Hall.

There are no reported injuries, and it does not appear that anyone was targeted.

Officials say that person has been detained by law enforcement.

