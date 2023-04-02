Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PRESTONSBURG BUILDING COLLAPSE
Apartment building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg due to strong wind
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Police Lights
SHERIFF: Man killed after train hits truck in Pulaski County
Crews on scene of fire at Somerset hotel
Family staying at hotel after fire loses everything again in hotel fire
A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect for our region through 8 p.m. Saturday,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm threat ends, but high wind threat continues

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
"'Dungeons and Dragons" tops "John Wick" in the box office this weekend