Partial building collapse closes road in Boyd County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather ripped through the region Saturday afternoon.

Center Street in Catlettsburg is closed from 24th Street to 26th Street due to a partial building collapse at Tri State Pump and Supply.

Emergency Management officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes due to the extensive debris and the instability of the structure.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured but the building suffered major damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

