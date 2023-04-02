New Kentucky Derby event offers up close experience with horses

(John P. Wise)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new event that offers an up close and personal experience with horses is taking place one day after the Kentucky Derby, according to a release.

The event is called Derby Bourbon & Ride (and Wine Too!) and will be hosted by Firelight Arabians of Fisherville on Sunday, May 7, event organizers said.

Limited to those who are 21 years-old and older, tickets are being sold at $25 per person and reservations are required.

There are only 50 tickets available and reservations have to be made my May, 1.

“We wanted to let people who are in town for the Derby have a chance to get up close and personal with horses,” Bluegrass Arabian Horse Association President Kara Miller said. “So many people that attend the races never get within ten feet of a horse while they are visiting. We saw that as gap in the total Derby experience that we could fill.”

People who attend the event will be able to meet horses, saddle up for a short ride inside an arena and enjoy Bourbon, wine and food, according to the release.

Event organizers recommended wearing closed-toe shoes, boots with a short heel, close fitting jeans, leggings or other pants if you plan to ride.

For more information and to make a reservation, email bahaderbyride@yahoo.com

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PRESTONSBURG BUILDING COLLAPSE
Apartment building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg due to strong wind
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Police Lights
SHERIFF: Man killed after train hits truck in Pulaski County
Crews on scene of fire at Somerset hotel
Family staying at hotel after fire loses everything again in hotel fire
A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect for our region through 8 p.m. Saturday,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm threat ends, but high wind threat continues

Latest News

LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU women’s basketball wins their first ever National Championship
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins leaves after a news conference in preparation for the Final...
UConn is heading back to the Championship game
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler practices for their Final Four college basketball game in...
San Diego State is headed to the NCAA championship game
Transylvania Women’s Basketball wins NCAA division III championship
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Cason Wallace declares for NBA Draft