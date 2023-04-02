Monitoring warmer air, spotty showers to start the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Picture-perfect weather continues across the mountains to close out the weekend, but we are tracking rain chances and warmer temperatures in the upcoming work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Quiet weather continues across the region through tonight. We stay dry, but clouds will increase overnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-40s, so not as chilly when you wake up on Monday.

We are tracking some rain chances to kick off the new work week. It will not rain everywhere, but some spotty showers are possible. Temperatures will be warmer. Highs reach the lower-70s by Monday afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

Into Monday night, we remain mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

More Rain Chances & Warmer Temperatures

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We stay mild and partly sunny. Again, some spotty showers will be possible, but it will not rain everywhere. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows only dip into the lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

On Wednesday, we are monitoring more showers and possibly some thunderstorms. For our region, the risk is low, but we will continue to keep an eye on it. We could see some heavier rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday (especially late) as a cold front sweeps through the region. Highs top out in the lower-80s, but lows tumble into the upper-40s and lower-50s behind the cold front.

Scattered showers look to linger into Thursday, especially early. We look to dry out for the second half of Thursday, and temperatures look to fall throughout the day. Highs top out in the mid-60s early in the morning, but we fall into the lower-50s by Thursday afternoon and upper-30s and lower-40s by Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

Friday is trending drier but mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs top out in the upper-50s, and lows fall into the lower-40s.

Most of the region also looks dry on Saturday, but a stray shower can not be ruled out. Temperatures reach the lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, lows look to fall into the lower-40s.

