LSU women’s basketball wins their first ever National Championship

LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - LSU beat Iowa 102-85 to win their first ever National championship, Sunday, April 2.

The Tigers offensive exploded for 59 first-half points behind an incredible first-half performance from Jasmine Carson.

Carson hadn’t scored in three straight games before rattling off 21 first-half points coming off the bench.

Iowa was down 17 at the break and as many as 21, before making it a single digit game in the 3rd quarter.

Both team’s battled foul trouble, with three Hawkeye starters having four fouls heading into the 4th quarter.

There was a total of 21 first-half fouls called, in comparison there was 30 total personal fouls called in the LSU-Virgina Tech semifinal game, and 38 were called in the Iowa-South Carolina semifinal game.

Catlin Clark finished strong, putting up 30 points and eight assists, but it was not enough to bring Iowa back.

Jasmine Carson led the way scoring for LSU with 22 points, Angel Reese finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers had five players in double figures for points.

LSU finished the season 34-2, after going 9-13 just three years ago.

