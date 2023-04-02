LSU takes on Iowa in NCAA women’s basketball championship

DALLAS, Tx. (WYMT) - No. 3 seed and SEC representative LSU will be taking on No. 2 seed Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Iowa took down No. 1 seed and undefeated South Carolina, 77-73, and LSU defeated No. 1 seed Virginia Tech, 79-72, in the Final Four to reach the title game.

Both programs will be looking for their first championship.

LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey won three titles in 21 seasons as the head coach at Baylor, and is now back on the big stage in her second season with the Tigers.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who has already won three National Player of the Year awards, scored a Final Four record 41 points to defeat defending champion South Carolina.

The championship matchup is the first to not feature a No. 1 seed since 2011.

The game will be televised on ABC.

