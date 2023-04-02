Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film...
Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 3, 2017. Japan's recording company Avex says Sakamoto, a musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71. He died March 28, according to the statement released Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on March 28.

Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.”

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in “The Last Emperor.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PRESTONSBURG BUILDING COLLAPSE
Apartment building collapses in downtown Prestonsburg due to strong wind
(Source: MGN)
Thousands still in the dark after severe storms roll through the mountains
Police Lights
SHERIFF: Man killed after train hits truck in Pulaski County
Crews on scene of fire at Somerset hotel
Family staying at hotel after fire loses everything again in hotel fire
A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect for our region through 8 p.m. Saturday,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm threat ends, but high wind threat continues

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, is surrounded by her players after defeating Miami in an...
LSU takes on Iowa in NCAA women’s basketball championship
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Ex-Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for president
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
US Midwest, South reel from pack of tornadoes that killed 26
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia