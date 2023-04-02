Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. – A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say they have been requested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident that happened just before 3:30 p.m. along Denny Road.

A male subject was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Troopers and detectives responded to the scene.

KSP says their investigation is ongoing.

