Firefighter injured by fallen tree during wind storm

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A member of the Colson Volunteer Fire Department was injured Saturday afternoon after a tree fell on the fire truck he was driving.

According to a post on Facebook, Captain Ricky Simmons responded to a report of a car crash on Highway 7N around 3 p.m.

Officials said a tree fell off the side of the hill and hit the fire truck.

Simmons was taken to the emergency room for his injuries.

Officials said he suffered a cut to his head and a concussion, but Simmons was released from the emergency room and is back home.

“This just shows what first responders are willing to sacrifice every time a call comes out,” a post read on Facebook.

